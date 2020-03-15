Zidane Voted By Fans As Better Dribbler Than Okocha

Legendary France football star Zinedine Zidane has been voted by fans as a better dribbler than former Super Eagles midfield maestro Austin Okocha, Completesports.com reports.

Zidane, who is the current coach of Real Madrid eliminated Okocha in the Round of 32 stage of RMC Sports’ hunt for football’s top dribbling genius.

In the votes casted, Zidane got 77% per cent while Okocha has 23 per cent.

Okocha is now out of the running for the top spot in the soon-to-be-released RMC’s football-focused film tagged ‘Dribbleurs’ later this month.

During his playing career Okocha won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and was a member of the U-23 Eagles that won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

Okocha represented Nigeria at three FIFA World Cups in USA 1994, France 1998 and Korea/Japan 2002.

For Zidane, he won the France 1998 World Cup amd helped the European country to the 2000 European Championship.

