Definitly Red’s Odds Drastically Slashed For The Grand National

The Grand National is just a month away, and as excitement builds for the massive race at Aintree, punters are already keeping a close eye on the form guides and race meetings in the build up to the spectacle – whilst many will also be weighing up the best bets on Grand National.

Brian Ellison’s Definitly Red caught the eye of many at the end of February with an impressive 14 lengths victory over Kauto Riko in the Premier Chase at Kelso, and has since saw his odds slashed from 25/1 to 14/1, rocketing him into contention for the famous race.

The 11-year-old had two options on the day as he was also entered for the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster, which Dan Skelton-trained Captain Chaos won by a whopping 54 lengths, but the conditions in the Scottish Borders market town suited him better and he prevailed at evens.

Ellison revealed after the race that he has backed the Chestnut Gelding to win the National, but admitted that…