Delta State Releases Programme For 2020 Edition

Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has released the programme for the 2020 Headmasters’ Cup football competition.

A press statement signed by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary

Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, revealed that a meeting with Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs), Local Education Authority (LEA) Secretaries and Local Government Areas Sports Officers will hold today ( Monday, March 16).

According to Chief Ukah, the registration of schools for the 2020 Headmasters’ Cup started on Friday, March 13 and will end on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

The draws for the competition will hold between Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19, while the kick off is slated for Friday, March 20, 2020.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner disclosed that the preliminaries at the Local Government Areas have been scheduled to…