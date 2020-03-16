Eagles Roundup: Onyekuru, Nwakaeme, Azubuike In Action As Turkish League Defies Coronavirus

With the Turkish Super Lig still ongoing despite the spread of coronavirus, some Nigerian stars were in action for their respective clubsides at the weekend in Turkey.

Nigerian fringe international, Henry Onyekuru started and played for 87 minutes but fired blanks as Galatasaray were held to a goaless draw at home against visiting Besiktas.

It was Onyekuru’s fifth start in seven league games with the Super Eagles forward still with one goal to his credit.

In another fixture which was a top of the table clash, former Super Eagles skipper, John Obi Mikel only made it to bench while Anthony Nwakaeme saw 90 minutes of action as Trabzonspor played out a 1-1 draw at home against Istanbul Basaksehir who featured Okechukwu Azubuike.



It was Nwakaeme’s 23rd Super Lig appearances with the Eagles forward having netted nine goals while having nine assists to…