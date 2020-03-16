Eagles Stars Speak, Urge Unity And Safety Measures

With coronavirus disrupting football activities in most part of the world, and with Nigerian players affected, here are what some Super Eagles stars, past and present, are saying about the rampaging pandemic disease on Social Media.

John Mikel Obi (Trabzonspor, Turkey):

“There is more to life than football. I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation. Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time. Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times.”

Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor, Turkey):

‘Hello friends, let’s follow @WHO instructions on #COVID19, your safety is important. For Bursa fans, your safety is paramount to us, you will be back soon supporting us at the stadium.’

John Ogu (Al-Adalah, Saudi Arabia):

‘Everyone please stay safe out there.’

Ogenyi Onazi (Denizlispor, Turkey):

‘Great game! Great win. It was tough to play without our fans in the stadium but it’s all for…