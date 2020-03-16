Egwero, Orukpe, Okon-George Throw Down The Gauntlet

Sprinter, Ogho-Oghene Egwero (pictured above) and quartermilers, Orukpe Eraiyokan and Patience Okon-George jumped to the front of the queue as favourites in their respective events as the final countdown begins for Edo 2020 – the 20th National Sports Festival holding in Benin City, the capital of Edo State.

The trio put up impressive performances in the dress rehearsal for the athletics event of the Festival tagged Test The Track Competition held at the ‘brand new’ Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Egwero, a multiple national 100m king proved he is still a strong force in the blue ribband event he once dominated, stopping the clock at 10.23 seconds to win, a personal season’s best and the fastest time run by a Nigerian so far this term. It is also the third fastest time he has run in the event since 2018.

It was also the third time this season Egwero has dipped inside 10.30 seconds, the only Nigerian to have done that this season and has now…