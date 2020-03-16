Ejuke Keen On Heerenveen Stay, Not Moved By Transfer Rumours

Nigeria forward Chidera Ejuke says his focus is to continue to make impact at Dutch Eredivisie club SC Heerenveen despite rumours linking him with a big-money move at the end of the season.

Ejuke, who linked up with Heenrenven from Norwegian side Valerenga last year has produced some sparkling displays for the modest club.

“I wouldn’t mind playing here next season at all, but if I can go higher up, I have to make sure I’m ready,” he told Leeuwarder Courant .

“It is about the right timing. I am not yet working on my future at the moment.”

Ejuke, 22, has netted nine goals in 25 appearances for Heerenveen this season.

