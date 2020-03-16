Fernandes Wins Premier League Player Of The Month Award For February

Bruno Fernandes has been named as the Premier League player of the month for February.

The Manchester United midfielder picks up the award following his first full month in the division, after joining from Sporting Lisbon at the end of the January transfer window.

Fernandes made his United debut in the goalless draw at home to Wolves on February 1, and also played in the Premier League victories over Chelsea and Watford over the course of the month, scoring his first goal for his new club in the latter and registering assists in both games.

The 25-year-old has three goals in nine appearances for United in all competitions since his arrival, with top level football now taking a back seat during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Fernandes recently spoke about his decision to join United in an interview with Sky Sports .



Read Also: Man United Fans Demand Ighalo Permanent Deal

“The decision was easy because when I had…