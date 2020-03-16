I Grew Up As Manchester United Fan; This Won’t Amuse Gerrard

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has revealed that growing up he supported Manchester United and he jokes Steven Gerrard – a Liverpool superstar at the time, is not going to be happy with the revelation.

Gerrard had a personal role in convincing Aribo to snub other clubs and join Rangers from Charlton Athletic last summer as he held talks with the midfielder to seal the deal.

He has lauded Aribo’s abilities and tipped him to go far in the game, with the midfielder impressing during his first season at Ibrox. And Aribo is full of nothing but admiration for Gerrard, given his legendary status in the game.

Asked by Rangers TV about his biggest inspiration at the club, Aribo replied: I’d have to say gaffer. Everyone knows how good a

player he was and what he did in the game.”

However, Aribo is unsure Gerrard will not like to hear just who he followed in his…