I Would Be ‘Gutted’ To See Liverpool Win Title Behind Closed

Virgil van Dijk admits he would be “gutted” if Liverpool’s long-awaited title triumph was to be completed behind closed doors.

The Reds remain within touching distance of a first top-flight success in 30 years.

Having got one hand on the trophy, their patience is being tested again as competitive football shuts down amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League is among those divisions to have been forced into a period of indefinite suspension.

Initial plans are to resume in early April, but serious doubts have been raised regarding that course of action.

There have been suggestions that the 2019-20 campaign could be written off entirely, although that appears unlikely given that the finishing line is in sight.

Liverpool are expected to get their coronation, but whether anybody is around to witness said occasion is yet to be determined.

Read Also: Ejuke Keen On Heerenveen Stay, Not Moved By …