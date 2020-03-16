Ighalo Nominated For Man United Award

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has been nominated for Manchester United Player of the Month award for March, Completesports.com reports.

United made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Ighalo was nominated in a four-man shortlist that include Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Fred.

The winner of the award will be decided by fans of the club.

It has so far been an impressive month of March for Ighalo as he continues to perform for United.

The former Super Eagles star has scored three goals and provided one assist since his loan move from Shanghai Shenhua.

He scored two goals in the 3-0 win against Derby County in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

In the Europa League first leg round of 16 clash away to Austrian club LASK, he opened scoring for United in the 5-0 win, netting a superb left-foot…