LaLiga President Hints Season Will Be Cancelled In Coming Days

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has indicated that the season could be cancelled in the coming days due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Following the outbreak and with Spain now in lockdown, the league is suspended until at least April 4.

Talks between UEFA member associations about the remainder of the footballing calendar and Euro 2020 will be held on Tuesday.

But Tebas believes that the domestic season’s cancellation in Spain is very much a possibility.

“I have been working all weekend via video conferences and telephone calls with European institutions and Spanish club presidents,” he told Spanish radio outlet Cadena Cope.

“We have a very important week ahead. What we are dealing with now will end the competition, and this will be a week of important decisions in Europe.

“I have been working with contacts in Italy and…