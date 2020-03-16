Man United Fans Demand Ighalo Permanent Deal

Manchester United fans want the club to sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent basis when his loan expires.

The former Watford striker, on loan at United from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua, has surpassed expectations at Old Trafford. He’s already scored four goals in three starts for United and won considerable praise from his boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian has already hinted that United could complete a permanent swoop for Ighalo if his loan continues to fare well. And United fans would appear to be overwhelmingly in favour.

In response to an Manchester Evening News’ Sport poll that asked: “Should Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal in the summer?”, more than 80 per cent said ‘yes’.



Read Also: Eagles’ Stars Speak: ‘Together We Will Beat This Coronavirus!’

An 82.7 per cent share voted ‘yes’ and only 17.3 per cent voted ‘no’.

Meanwhile, Ighalo named Andy…