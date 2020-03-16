NBBF Announces 2019-2021 FIBA Table Official Course To hold April

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has announced that a new FIBA Certification Table Officials course will take place between the 27th of April and 27th of May, 2020.

According to the NBBF Secretary General, Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi, more Nigerians will once again have a chance of becoming Federation of International Associations certified Table Official for the 2019-2021 cycle.

Successful candidates will be eligible and available for nominations and selections during the 2021 FIBA continental cups and 2023 World Cup pre-qualifiers across the world.

Commenting on this initiative, the NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida said: “After the last round of training facilitated by the federation in 2018, many young faces came on board which opened them to endless opportunities in the game at home and abroad. Skills of our table officials…