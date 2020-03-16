Ronaldo Hotel Denies Turning Into Makeshift Coronavirus Hospital 

A spokesperson for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Pestana CR7 hotel in Lisbon has denied it has been turned into a makeshift coronavirus hospital.

A report in Spanish outlet Marca stated that the Pestana CR7 hotel have been transformed into an infirmary for people affected by the deadly disease.

Portugal currently has 169 confirmed cases but no one has died.

But the hotel quashed the rumours reported by Spanish outlet Marca.

And denying the report, the spokesperson told Dutch outlet RTL Nieuws: “We are a hotel.

“We are not going to be a hospital.

“It is a day like everyone else, we are and will remain a hotel.

“We are being phoned by the press. I wish you a nice day.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is currently self-quarantined in Madeira where he was born.

He was found to be clear of coronavirus on Friday.

And he took to Instagram on Saturday…