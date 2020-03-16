Yobo, Wife Dazzle In Style At AMVCA Ceremony In Lagos

Newly appointed Super Eagles assistant coach, Joseph Yobo proved he is also adept in fashion as he dazzled all at the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Lagos at the weekend, Completesports.com reports.

Yobo, who captained Nigeria to win the 2013 AFCON title in South Africa wowed all with his gorgeous outfit as he and wife Adaeze, joined entertainment stars in celebrating the Nigerian movie industry at the awards ceremony held in Lagos.

The suave and well-spoken former Everton and Fenerbahce centre-back made at big fashion statement at the event with his dazzling suit – complete with dark goggle, black bow-tie and black shoes to match, while his wife stepped out in an exquisite black gown.

The ex-Nigeria international who featured in three World Cups with…