Abraham Demands New £180k- A -Week-Deal To Stay At Chelsea

Tammy Abraham is reportedly demanding £180,000-a-week to sign a new contract at Chelsea.

The Athletic claims Abraham is open to extending his Stamford Bridge stay after bursting into Frank Lampard’starting XI this season.

The England international, 22, has scored 13 goals in 25 Premier League appearances for Chelsea

Abraham, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since the start of February, wants to be on equal terms with fellow Blues youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The winger, 18, signed a five-year deal earlier this season putting him on £120k-a-week, with performance-related bonuses potentially bringing it to £180k.

But Hudson-Odoi has made just 17 league appearances this season.

And Abraham believes he deserves to bank the same figures as his teammate.

It’s believed talks are yet to resume after initial negotiations earlier in the campaign.

Read Also: CAF Postpones 2020 CHAN Until Further…