Bid Still Open For Terrestrial Broadcast     

The marketing subcommittee for the 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 says broadcast signals are still available for interested television stations for a fee.

Supersport Nigeria was named the host broadcaster for the festival and will beam live to millions of Nigerians and other sports lovers across the African continent on pay television but Mike Itemuagbor, chairman of the marketing

subcommittee says signals for terrestrial broadcasting of the event are still available on first come, first served basis.

“This is to let television stations in Nigeria know that signals for the broadcast of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival on terrestrial television are available. Interested television stations should contact the marketing subcommittee for discussion.

“We are aware they pay to air international sports events. This is the international standard and Nigeria…