Bravo To Bordeaux Manager: Kalu Is Not A Defender

Bordeaux manager Paulo Sousa has been criticized for playing Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu out of position.

The Portuguese tactician has deployed Kalu in defensive position in some matches this season.

Legendary French midfielder Daniel Bravo slammed Sousa for the decision when speaking to BEIN Sports according to Girondins4ever.com.

“Shouldn’t we adapt to the players we have … I think that Paulo Sousa’s error was to propose a fairly complicated system, with changes depending on whether we attack or defend, with players who have to slide,” Bravo said.

“The players have to learn this tactical culture which is not easy to set up in matches. And Paulo Sousa has made a lot of defenders of players like Samuel Kalu, François Kamano, who are real attackers.

Kalu, who is a Nigeria international, has made 20…