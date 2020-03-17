CIES Rates Liverpool Most Valuable Squad In Europe’s Top Five

Premier League leaders Liverpool have been rated as the team with the most valuable squad in the transfer market from Europe’s top-five leagues.

This was according to research group CIES Football Observatory.

With an aggregated value of 1.4bn euros (£1.27bn), Liverpool top the list ahead of fellow Premier League side Manchester City (£1.24bn) in second.

Chelsea are fifth, while Manchester United and Tottenham are in the sixth and ninth position respectively.

With a total value of £33.7m, Bundesliga side Paderborn are bottom of the table.

Liverpool are runaway leaders of the Premier League and need two victories from their remaining nine games to claim their first top-flight title in 30 years.

They won the Champions League last season and have added the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season.

CIES explained that Chelsea’s…