Coronavirus: Flamingos Embark On Two Weeks Break

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s football team, Flamingos have embarked on two weeks break after eliminating the hapless Guinea Syli Starlets from the FIFA U-17 World Cup African qualifiers in Lagos at the weekend on a 11-2 goals aggregate score.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had asked the players and officials of the Flamingos on Sunday to proceed on a two-week break before returning to Abuja camp next month ahead of May 1 to 3 first leg final round of the African qualifiers against arch-rival, Ghana Black Maidens in Accra.

Flamingos Acting Head Coach, Olowookere Bankole confirmed that the players and officials have since embarked on a break, adding that the NFF will inform them when to return to camp as that will depend on whether the novel Coronavirus pandemic will allow sporting activities to continue.



“We have been told to embark on two…