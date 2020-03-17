Edo 2020 Postponed On Grounds Of ‘Caution’ Over Coronavirus –LOC

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 says the festival has been postponed indefinitely on caution grounds and being sensitivity to the countries already affected by the pandemic of the disease.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare first announced the postponement of the Edo 2020 via the Social Media on Tuesday after consulting with the Minister of State for Health and getting the nod of President Muhammad Buhari.

The LOC of the 20th National Sports Festival released a statement also on Tuesday signed by its chairman cum Deputy Governor Edo State, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shiabu.

The statement explained that the Sports Festival has been postponed because the organisers have decided to be cautious about Coronavirus which is not yet pandemic in the country, and also to sympathize with the countries already facing big challenge concerning the…