Euro 2020 Postponed Until Next Summer

UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 to allow European leagues more time to complete their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was first confirmed by the Norwegian FA on social media. According to their tweet, the competition will be played between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

The decision comes after UEFA held conference calls with its 55 member associations, the board of the European Club Association and the board of the European Leagues.

Domestic competitions across Europe were due to be finished before Euro 2020, which was to be held in 12 different cities, began on June 12.

However, leagues across the continent have been halted in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has seen more than 169,000 people become infected around the world.

The World Health Organisation says Europe is now the epicentre of the pandemic,…