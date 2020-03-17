French Open Moved To September Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Organisers of this year’s French Open have moved the start date to September due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The French Open was due to begin at Roland Garros in Paris on May 18 but the French Tennis Federation (FFT) decided to move it date which will now run between September 20 and October 4.

“We have made a difficult yet brave decision in this unprecedented situation, which has evolved greatly since last weekend,” said FFT President Bernard Giudicelli.

“We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody’s health and safety.”

The French Open is usually the second grand slam of the tennis calendar, with the clay-court spectacle running between the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The new date means it will now be the final major of the year, following shortly after the US Open.

Spain’s Rafael…