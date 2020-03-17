How My Dad Drove Taxi To Earn A Living

American-born Nigerian basketball star Arike Ogunbowale has revealed how her father drove taxi just to make ends meet when he moved to the United States at a young age, Completesports.com reports.

Ogunbowale, 23, made this known on Tuesday at a programme held at the Public Affairs Section of the United States Consulate General, Lagos, entitled: “Empowering Women and Girls through Sports”.

The programme was held in commemoration of Women’s History Month.

Speaking to female student athletes, professionals and journalists all the way from Turkey via skpe, Ogunbowale who plays for the Dallas Wings in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), spoke about her mum’s influence in her career, plans about a basketball camp in Nigeria, and advice to upcoming female basketball players about the importance of education.

“My dad left Lagos, Nigeria and went to the United States at the age of 18. To…