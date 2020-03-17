Ighalo Still Feels Like In Dreamland Playing For Boyhood Club Man United

Manchester United’s loan sensation Odion Ighalo has revealed he “never imagined” playing for his boyhood club.

The Nigeria striker, 30, has been in blistering form since sealing his shock switch from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua on Deadline Day in January.

Former Watford forward Ighalo has netted four goals in his last five outings, including a stunner in United’s 5-0 Europa League thrashing of Austrian side LASK last Thursday.

Not only did the move come as a surprise to the football fraternity, but Ighalo – who grew up supporting the Premier League giants – also never thought he’d ever represent the famous Red Devils.

“When you say those kinds of things (about the prospect of playing for United when he was a child), people say ‘are you crazy?’ because back then you don’t even know what the future holds,” the striker told beIN Sports .

“First you just want to go outside the country to start playing – even for a small team, not even to talk…