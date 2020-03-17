Ighalo To Get Initial Weekly Contract Ahead £15m United Permanent Deal

Manchester United are set to offer Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo an initial weekly contract in the summer as a prelude to a permanent deal later amid the coronavirus outbreak which has disrupted the the 2019/2020 Premier League schedule.

Ighalo is currently on loan at United after arriving from Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua in January on a six-month deal which is set to expire in June.

And with the Red Devils unsure when top-flight action will resume in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is need to keep Ighalo beyond June 30 when his loan deal will expire.

According to a report by Sportsmole.co.uk News emanating from Old Trafford reveal that United are looking to keep Ighalo tied down beyond June 30 by offering him contract extensions on a weekly basis.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer recently expressed United’s…