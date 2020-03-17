Juventus Midfielder Matuidi Tests Positive To Coronavirus 

Juventus and French 2018 FIFA World Cup winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have confirmed.

The Serie A champions made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Tuesday.

It follows the diagnosis of Matuidi’s Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani earlier who tested positive with Italy becoming one of the worst-hit places by the pandemic.

A statement on Tuesday confirmed that Matuidi, 32, is well having been tested after Rugani contracted the illness.

The statement read: “Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have come back positive for coronavirus.

“The player, as of Wednesday March 11, has been in voluntary home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime.

“He is well and is asymptomatic.”

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy tipped 31,500 on Tuesday with 2,503 dead – a rise of 16 per cent…