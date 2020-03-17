LASU To Host First Olympics Education For Nigerian Universities

The Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) in conjunction with Nigerian University Games (NUGA) will be organizing an Olympic Value Education Programme (OVEP) for Nigerian University Athletes.

With Sports becoming a global phenomenon in the last three decades, characterized by increasing rivalry among participating athletes and nations, the NOC deemed it fit to help in inculcating the Olympic Spirit in Nigerian athletes in the various universities which is a constituent of the International Olympics Committee (IOC).

According to the NOC Secretary General, Olabanji Oladapo, “We have recognized the emerging danger amongst sports men across the world hence our decision to initiate the Olympic Value Education Programme (OVEP) to protect the sanctity in sports participation and effectively contribute to building a peaceful and better

world.”

“We need to…