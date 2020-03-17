Manchester United Move Reward For Ighalo Sacrifices- Agent

Odion Ighalo’s agent believes the striker ‘deserved his prize’ of fulfilling his dream to play for Man Utd.

The Nigerian was a shock arrival at Old Trafford on deadline day of the January window, as United sealed a loan deal to bring him back to the UK from China.

Ighalo had performed well during a previous Premier League stint at Watford, but had all-but given up on signing for his boyhood club.

Yet agent Patrick Bastianelli insists his client’s reward is a product of years of hard work.

“Odion is reaping what he deserves after many sacrifices, after many years around Europe,” Bastianelli told TuttoSport (via Sport Witness ). “Manchester is a prize for everything he’s shown in recent years.”

Ighalo has enjoyed a roaring start to life at United, netting four times in as many starts, including a cracker in…