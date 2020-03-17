National Sports Festival Postponed Over Coronavirus

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has announced the postponement of the 2020 National Sports Festival, reports Completesports.com.

The festival, which was earlier scheduled to start this weekend in Edo State, was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Dare announced the postponement following a joint briefing he and the minister of health had with the President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

“Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date,” reads a tweet on Dare’s Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

