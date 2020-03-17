Okowa Backs Sports Ministry’s Adopt Campaign, Adopts Six Athletes

The Adopt-an-Athlete initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development under the leadership of the minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, has continued to attract more private and public sector partnerships, with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State the latest in the list.

Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who has opted to sponsor six Olympic-bound Nigerian athletes. This multiple adoption has become the single biggest boost to the campaign of the ministry to seek support for Nigeria’s athletes to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The athletes are Ese Brume, Blessing Okagbare, Divine Oduduru, Raymond Ekevwo, Itshekiri Usheorise and Ogho-Oghene Egwero.

Governor Okowa was recently decorated with an award of honour for his support for sports development. The state had before now hosted the Africa Senior Athletics Championship in 2018 and the qualifying…