Rohr: I Won’t ‘Beg’ NFF For New Eagles Contract

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr says he will not be ‘asking’ his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) about his contract renewal.

Rohr, who was first appointed by the NFF in August 2016 on a two-year contract

got his first contract renewed for another two years in January 2018 ahead of the

2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. And with his current contract set to expire in June this year, the NFF are considering offering the Eagles boss a new contract, but with new and stringent conditions attached.

In a tweet monitored by Complete Sports on Osasu Obayiuwana’s Twitter handle, the 66-year old gaffer says while he is waiting for the NFF to approach him on the issue, his focus remains with the Eagles and his major concern for now is about the players’s health and fitness especially in the face of the Coronavirus outbreak.

@osasuo: “I will not ask @thenff what is going on with my contract renewal (with just over 3 months left on his present deal)….