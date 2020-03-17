Sports Minister Dare Assures Edo State Is Ready To Host Nigeria

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, who is in Edo State ahead of the National Sports Festival (NSF) to ascertain the level of preparations for the national event, has praised the State government for the turnaround in facilities within a few months, adding that they have raised the bar high for hosting of sporting events in Nigeria.

The Festival will be held at various centres in Benin from 20 March to 4 April.

Dare said this while speaking to journalists after he undertook an inspection of the hostel accommodation for athletes for Edo 2020 in Benin, the state capital.

“We started from the stadium; we looked at a section of the stadium today. We had already looked at the other parts earlier when I said it was 90% ready. When I came the last time it was just rafters for the gym, we have seen that everything is almost set, by Sunday or Monday that place will be fully…