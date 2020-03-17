Why I Did Not Sign For Europe’s Top Clubs

Legendary Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta has explained the reason he snubbed Europeans giants like Real Madrid and AC Milan during his playing career in Europe.

After spells with Argentinian top clubs, River Plate, Newell’s Old Boys and Boca Juniors, Batistuta signed for Serie A side Fiorentina in 1991.

Also Read: CAF Postpones 2020 CHAN Until Further Notice

It was at Fiorentina Batistuta had his best period in Europe, as he scored 167 goals in 269 appearances before departing in 2000.

He also played for Inter Milan and AS Roma in the Italian top flight then went to Qatar to play for Al-Arabi whom he joined in 2003.

And when asked why he never joined one of Europe’s elite, the Mirror Football quoted the 51-year-old: “If I had gone to Madrid or Milan I would have scored more than 200 goals. But I would’ve got bored.”

During his time at Roma, Batistuta won the Serie A in the 2000/2001 season and also…