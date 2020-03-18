A Legal Perspective On The Fans, Ticketing, And Commercialization

By Steve Austin Nwabueze & Ayodeji Abdul

Introduction

Football or soccer? Whatever you call it, there’s one thing that doesn’t change, and that’s the fans. “You need a solid football ticketing system in place to ensure that everybody who wants a ticket can get one”. There would be no such thing as professional football, or any professional sport for that matter, without the fans. And making sure they can get their hands on tickets easily and at a reasonable price is an essential part of building a fan base.

In Europe, football is undeniably the number 1 sport where European football clubs attract millions of fans to the match venue every week thereby increasing the revenue stream of those clubs generated from the sale of tickets and merchandise.

The reverse is, however, the case in Nigeria. The Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) players, week-in week-out, trade tackles in front of near-empty stadia; thereby making it difficult, if not impossible for football…