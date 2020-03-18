Arsenal Place £50m Price-Tag On Aubameyang Amid Barcelona Interest 

Arsenal have reportedly slapped a £50million price tag on wantaway captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following interest from Barcelona.

Arsenal have tried, and failed, to renew Aubameyang’s contract at the Emirates, and they look resigned to losing him in the summer.

Also Read: Roma To Face Competition From Arsenal, Spurs For Smalling

According to a report in SPORT, Arsenal will demand €55m (£50m) if they are to sell this year, which is a distinct possibility if they opt to cash in now rather than losing him on a free 12 months later.

Aubameyang is Arsenal’s most important player and Mikel Arteta will be desperate to keep him next season for another shot on the top four, but it looks increasingly likely that he will end his spell in England.

Barcelona are said to have made initial contact with Aubameyang’s agent in January, following the news of Luis Suarez’s injury, but no move materialise.

The…