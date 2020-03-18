CAF Postpones 2020 CHAN Until Further Notice

The Confederation of African Football, CAF has announced the postponment of the 2020 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) which was due to be held in Cameroon as part of the global effort to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

CAF said in an official statement on Tuesday 17th March, 2020, that the decision was arrived at after wide consultation and an on the spot check by a medical team sent to Cameroon to assess the situation on the ground.

“Following the growing concern of the COVID-19 virus and the report of the recently concluded Medical inspection visit to the host country of the Total CHAN, Cameroon 2020, CAF Emergency Committee decided today to postpone the competition until further notice.

“The following factors were taken into consideration by the Medical Committee in its recommendation to the Emergency Committee. – Even though the situation is considered as being under control in Cameroon and…