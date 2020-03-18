Crystal Palace Fans Urge Owners To Sign Queens Park Rangers Eze

Some Crystal Palace fans have urged owners of the Championship club to sign QPR star Eberechi Eze, Completesports.com reports.

The fans took to their Twitter handles to call on the club’s top brass to bring Eze to Selhurst Park, after QPR director of football Les Ferdinand revealed that Palace made an enquiry for the player in the January transfer window, although it never went any further than that.

Crystal Palace did not make an official bid or speak to QPR about a possible price, beyond asking about his availability in the window.

Eze has been in sensational form for QPR in the Championship racking up an impressive 12 goals and eight assists in the league.

The attacking midfielder has also recorded an excellent WhoScored rating of 7.45, highlighting how well he has played this season.

