Family Over Everything- Mikel’s Wife Backs Trabzonspor Exit

John Mikel Obi’s wife, Olga Diyachenko has supported the midfielder’s decision to end his stint with Turkish club Trabzonspor amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mikel last week called out Turkish authorities for not suspending the league after several football competitions across the world were put on hold due to the spread of Covid-19.

Trabzonspor announced on Tuesday that the former Super Eagles captain has left the club by mutual consent and gave up his wages.

While reacting to a fan’s abuse on social media, Diyachenko praised Mikel’s courage and described the former Nigeria captain as a hero who prioritises his family.

“You are vile, but my man is a hero. Family over everything. Good friends show their love in times of trouble, not just in times of happiness. — Euripides,” she wrote on Instagram.

