Ferdinand Admits QPR May Lose Eze Amid Interests

Former England international and Queens Park Rangers Director of Football Les Ferdinand has admitted the club may get an offer for Eberechi Eze which would be difficult to reject following interests from Premier League clubs, Completesports.com reports.

Eze has been impressive in the Championship this season, emerging as one of the best young players outside the top division.

Eze has started all 37 of QPR’s league games this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up eight more.

And speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Ferdinand said: “I think that is out of our hands. We may get an offer we can’t refuse.

“We are trying to build something here but at the same time we know along the way we are going to lose one or two assets and losing those assets will enable us to replenish the squad which because of Financial Fair…