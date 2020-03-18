How To Choose The Best Sunglasses For Golfers

Introducing GOLF goodr! goodr is, “recklessly committed to fun… BLAH, BLAH, BLAH sunglasses.” Yup, that’s our mission statement, check it out on goodr.com if you think we’re messing with you. Goodr believes that golfing is fun, and your gear should be too. No reason to be so stiff all of the time. In fact, you probably should save that crispy stiffness for your popped collar. It’s time to let your optics reflect your personality.

Black and tortoiseshell are great sometimes, but what about the times you want your sunglasses to match your favorite golfing sweater vest. That’s a thing. One of our top pairs of GOLF goodr sunglasses is actually called, “Sweater Vest for Your Face,” because argyle is king.

goodr sunglasses are all about no slip, no bounce, and they’re all polarized. They’ll protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays, and best of all, they won’t slide around your face while doing it. Unlike that dog you rescued from the pound,…