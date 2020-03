Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has provided the latest update on Callum Hudson-Odoi as the Blues winger continues to recover from coronavirus. The first-team squad, coaching staff and members of the club’s backroom staff were all told to self-isolate after Hudson-Odoi’s positive test result for the deadly disease was confirmed last week. Despite the positive test, […]

The post Lampard Gives Hudson-Odoi Coronavirus Update appeared first on Complete Sports.





Source: Complete Sports