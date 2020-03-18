Mane Donates £41k To Fight Coronavirus In Senegal

Liverpool star forward Sadio Mane donated £41,000 to help fight coronavirus in his country Senegal.

Mane, 27, has been one of the standout players in world football this season with 18 goals and 12 assists for Liverpool.

But with their Premier League title charge put on hold – at least until April 4 but likely for longer – Mane is still delivering the goods.

As of Tuesday, Senegal has had 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

However, it is understood two of those people have made a full recovery.

Liverpool have not had any positive tests for Covid-19 but players are following personal training programmes at home with the Melwood training ground closed as a precaution.

Mane’s donation – equal to around 30 million CFA francs – is the latest in a string of selfless acts from the Reds star.

The 2019 UEFA Champions League winner…