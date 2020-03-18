NPFL: Rangers Beat Dakkada 3-2 In Uyo, Extend Unbeaten; Plateau Pip Kwara United

Plateau United further underlined their title ambition following a hard fought 2-1 home win against Kwara Unted at the New Jos Stadium on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Ibrahim Mustapha scored a brace for Plateau United in the first half , while Ajibola Adeleke pulled a goal back for the visitors after the break.

Rivers United thrashed Warri Wolves 3-0 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt to stay in second position.

Malachi Ohawume scored a brace in the encounter, while Kunle Odunlami got the other goal.

Samad Kadiri netted the winning goal as Lobi Stars recorded a slim 1-0 win against FC Ifeanyiubah in Makurdi.

Defending champions Enyimba won 2-0 away against Adamawa United at the Pantami Stadium.

Stanley Dimgba and Cyril Olisema got both goals for Fatai Osho’s men.

Enugu Rangers also registered a 3-2 away win against Dakkada at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Femi Ajayi put Dakkada ahead in the sixth minute, while Isreal Abia equalised for the…