Philips Backs Willian To Leave Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur

Former England international Kevin Phillips says Chelsea forward Willian would be a perfect fit at Tottenham Hotspur under former coach Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal are also interested in Willian who looks likely to leave Chelsea at the end of his current deal.

Also Read: Agent: Why Ighalo Is A Success At Manchester United

Mourinho signed the 32-year-old for Chelsea in 2013 when the Blues paid Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala £30million for him.

The Special One also tried to reunite with the Brazil international when he was Manchester United manager.

But 1999/2000 Premier League Player of the Year, Phillips, thinks Spurs would suit the winger better.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “Willian is a player that I like.

“I think he’s got great qualities, great attributes.

“At the end of the day, it’s whether or not he fits into Mourinho’s style and where he plays.

“Mourinho generally plays a 4-2-3-1, so you could certainly see Willian playing on the left…