Premier League Clubs Face £750m Fine If Coronavirus Ends Season Early

Premier League clubs face a staggering £750million fine from Sky Sports and BT Sport if the season come to an end early over the coronavirus pandemic.

The top-tier clubs could enter an ugly battle with the broadcasting giants for a potential breach of their contract.

According to eeports the Premier League signed deals with Sky Sports and BT Sport that commit to delivering a completed fixture programme by July 31.

However, that may now not be possible with the season suspended until April 4 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

On Tuesday it was announced Euro 2020 was being pushed back a year and will now be played in June and July of 2021.

That should open up the summer to allow the Premier League season to be finished during the months the European Championship was due to be played.

And clubs may well need those summer months too, with the league at risk of being slapped with a…