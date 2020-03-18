‘Real One’ Vows To Rip Ghana’s Quartey Apart

Reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, has vowed that he will rip apart Ghana’s Emmanuel Quartey when they clash in the World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Lightweight title bout at the GOtv Boxing Night 21 on 12 April.

The title bout is the headline fight of Gotv Boxing Night 21 billed to hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Speaking in an interview at his training base on Monday, the WABU champion, who is renowned for his flamboyance, boasted that he will add Quartey to the list of Ghanaians whom he has defeated.

“I have defeated many Ghanaians and Quartey will be included in the list of my victims. An international title is at stake here. He is welcome to Nigeria, but he’ll end up being sorry,” Oladosu boasted.

Two other…