Rohr Monitors Eagles Remotely, Urges Personal Fitness Amid Coronavirus

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has charged all the foreign based

Nigerian players to engage themselves in personal exercises with a view to remaining in good physical shape amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Completesports.com reports.

The former Girondins de Bordeaux

of France Manager reeled out a list of 24-man invited Eagles for the quick-double 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone originally scheduled for the 27th of March, and the return-leg in Freetown at the Siaka Stevens Stadium four days later prior to the postponement of the games by the Confederation of African Football(CAF) owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

And even as the world fights to contain the scourge of the virus which has kept the football world locked up, Complete Sports can exclusively reveal that the 66-year Rohr has been in regular contact with the Super…