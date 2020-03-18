Siasia Begs For Temporary Work Permit As CAS Postpones Appeal Hearing

Samson Siasia has pleaded with Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS, to grant him temporary relief to resume his coaching business pending when his appeal against the life ban slammed on

him by FIFA would be heard,Completesports.com reports.

This followed the indefinite suspension on the matter by CAS in the aftermath of the Coronvirus epidemic that is spreading across the globe.

Siasia spoke to Complete Sports Tuesday ahead the March 19 scheduled date for the hearing in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“The hearing was scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2020. But that has been postponed indefinitely because of the Coronavirus,” Siasia told Complete Sports.

“But my lawyers have asked CAS to grant me permission to start coaching again pending when the appeal would be heard.

“You know hearing of my appeal was put on hold as a result of the Coronavirus and no one knows when this is gonna be over.

Also Read: Rohr Monitors Eagles Remotely, Urges Personal Fitness Amid Coronavirus…